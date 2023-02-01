Rendering of Harrison on 5th apartments. (Courtesy Photo/Harrison on 5th by Senior Star)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for both independent and assisted living.

Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living community at 579 W. Fifth Ave. will offer wide-reaching care options and amenities with its studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Designed to accommodate varying needs, Harrison on 5th offers independent living options, assisted living options and memory care. Amenities for all residents include a 24/7 desk staff, multiple dine-in restaurants, grocery delivery and concierge services, a fitness center, theater and coordinated outings and activities.

Rendering of the Harrison on 5th apartments. (Courtesy Photo/Harrison on 5th by Senior Star)

Rendering of inside the Harrison on 5th apartments. (Courtesy Photo/Harrison on 5th by Senior Star)

Rendering of inside the Harrison on 5th apartments. (Courtesy Photo/Harrison on 5th by Senior Star)

Rendering of Harrison on 5th apartments. (Courtesy Photo/Harrison on 5th by Senior Star)

Senior Star, which has run a retirement community in Dublin for more than two decades, will also manage Harrison on 5th.

“We are thrilled to call downtown Columbus home to the newest member of the Senior Star family,’’ Senior Star CEO Anja Rogers said in a press release. “We have been entrusted with the management of this upscale senior living community and are committed to providing a culture that honors heritage, leads with heart and promises to ‘do for each other with love.’”

Seniors living independently can choose from one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 655 to more than 2,100 square feet. All are equipped with full kitchens, modern appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers.

Independent living units start at the following monthly rates:

One-bedroom: $4,145

Two-bedroom: $5,370

Three-bedroom penthouse: $8,740

In assisted living, residents will live in studio, one- and two-bedroom units and have access to a multitude of health and wellness care services, including 24/7 access to health care professionals, chronic disease management, medication management, labs and X-rays, housekeeping services and assigned care partners for help with daily needs. Residents will also have access to specialists, including occupational and speech therapists, psychiatrists, neurologists, and hospice care professionals.

Units range from 393 to 1,035 square feet. Assisted living apartments start at the following monthly rates:

Studio: $5,050

One-bedroom: $6,450

Two-bedroom: $7,972

Harrison on 5th’s memory care community provides dementia management and support with trained medical staff and programming designed to incorporate residents’ memories and previous experiences into their care. Under personalized care plans, residents will have access to music therapy, multi-sensory environments, and an enclosed courtyard and garden.

Memory care residents can choose from studio and one-bedroom units ranging from 350 to 623 square feet. Apartments start at the following monthly rates:

Studio: $7,345

One-bedroom: $8,660

To schedule pre-leasing tours, view floor plans, and access a full list of services, prospective residents can visit Harrison on 5th’s website.