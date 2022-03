COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Organizers of the African American Male Wellness Walk (AAMWW) held a free program Saturday to help people manage their diabetes.

The event at the Milo Grogan Community Center was aimed at improving diabetes management within the African American community.

It featured nutrition classes, mixers, wellness coaching, and more.

People who enrolled received a free smart watch and continuous glucose monitor and were also treated to a free Zumba class.