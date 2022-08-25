COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A highway ramp in southeast Franklin County has reopened after a semi-truck jackknifed in the middle of the lane, shutting down the ramp.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Columbus police responded to reports that a flatbed semi-truck had jackknifed on I-270 southbound while approaching the U.S. Route 33 eastbound ramp, according to police and the Ohio Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras.

Several medics appeared to be assisting on the scene, and around 8:30 a.m., the semi-truck was cleared from the lane.