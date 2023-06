COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing a backup along Interstate 71 northbound Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash is blocking the three righthand lanes of the road at Greenlawn Avenue in downtown Columbus as of 5 p.m.

Columbus police said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in a stable condition. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.