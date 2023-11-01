COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi caught fire Wednesday morning on Interstate 270 eastbound at Worthington Galena Road, restricting the two rightmost lanes of traffic.

An Ohio Department of Transportation highway camera showed Columbus fire vehicles arrived at the scene and blocked off two lanes of traffic on the right side of the interstate.

As of 12:30 p.m., firefighters appeared to have put the fire out. As of 12:50 p.m., fire vehicles left the scene and only one lane of traffic remained restricted.