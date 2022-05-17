COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — I-270 south is closed at E. Main Street due to a tanker overturning across the road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The tanker is sprawled, blocking all four lanes with crews on the scene working to remove the tanker from the road.

Columbus Fire Chief Jeff Geitter said the driver of the tanker is in critical condition and that one other person was transported in stable condition.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said the driver was ejected as a result of the crash and was transported to Mt. Carmel East.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and the tanker being empty resulted in no hazmat response, according to Columbus Fire.

ODOT provided an update on where traffic is blocked on social media. It reads:

The ramp lanes of I-270 SB are CLOSED between Main St. and I-70. Southbound traffic can exit at Main St., but the exit to I-70 is CLOSED. All southbound through lanes to the left of the barrier wall are open.

This is a developing story. Follow NBC4 for the latest.