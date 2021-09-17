‘Selfie museum’ Viral Columbus helping guests get that perfect social media photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you have ever found yourself with a beautiful backdrop, but just couldn’t seem to get the picture right, one Columbus woman is now giving you the tools to create the perfect Instagram post.

“I knew it was something that people in Columbus would really love, and we didn’t have anything like this, so I thought it would be the perfect idea,” says Danielle White, the owner of Viral Columbus.

For White, Viral Columbus is a snapshot of a growing trend.

“Anywhere you go. If you go to the Short North and you go to different restaurants, all of them have something on the wall where people can come take pictures,” White describes.

So, White decided to create her own space to attract the city’s biggest selfie lovers.

“Especially in this area, it’s the University District, there’s a lot of young people and that’s what they like to do,” adds White.

Viral Columbus is the city’s first ever “Selfie Museum.”

The gallery features 19 unique rooms, each displaying different themes and backgrounds designed to produce the perfect portrait.

“Basically, you just come in here, you take pictures. We have different props, it’s just kind of like an interactive photo gallery,” says White.

White gave NBC4 a tour of the gallery Thursday afternoon. It’s her first full week in operation after her grand opening on September 11.

She says the time between concept and creation, was only about two months.

“I basically had a list of different stuff that I thought was cool, and me and mom just kind of narrowed down the list of what we could do and what we thought was going to be the most popular,” details White of how she came about settling on designs.

The museum has a little something for everyone.

“Female, male. All different ages. We have some stuff that kids will really like, adults,” White says.

And when you head to Viral Columbus, don’t worry, you can leave the selfie-stick at home.

“I would say just make sure you utilize the ring lights. Some people don’t use them but they’re the best to get the best pictures,” White encourages when asked about her tips for the best selfies.

Visitors do need to buy tickets and reserve a one-hour time slot ahead of time.

For information on ticket prices and hours, you can visit their website at Viralselfiemuseum.com