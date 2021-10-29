COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that $50 million in state funding will be going to six Ohio jails, including the Coshocton County Jail in central Ohio.

He made the announcement Friday, saying the money was allocated in Senate Bill 310, which he signed in December 2020.

The money is going toward jails with the greatest need for construction and renovation, according to The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

The following counties are receiving grants to help build new facilities:

Coshocton — $10.1 million

Gallia — $5.5 million

Harrison — $9.1 million

Lawrence — $16.8 million

Two multi-county jails are receiving funds for expansion:

Scioto County Jail — $1.5 million

Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail — $1.9 million

ODRC says the remaining $5 million will go to address smaller-scale safety issues at other Ohio jails.