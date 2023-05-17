COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new ranking from the U.S. News and World Report ranked the 150 best cities to live in the United States, and Columbus made the cut.

The annual report from the publication uses a composite ranking factoring in indexes that measure the quality of life, housing affordability, desirability that looks into weather and migration, and the job market index. You can read more about the methodology here.

The report ranked Columbus as the 69th best city to live, which ranks as third among Ohio cities behind Cincinnati (50) and Youngstown (62). With an overall rating of 6.3 out of 10, the Buckeye state’s capital received its best score in the value index with a 7.1 with good scores in housing affordability and overall affordability compared to other large metropolitan areas in the country.

Its lowest score came in the desirability index with a 5.2, which takes into account results from a survey asking people which metro they would like to live in as well as net migration, weather conditions, and establishments-to-population ratio.

Notable cities Columbus ranked above include Seattle (81), Cleveland (97), New York (98), Dallas-Fort Worth (113), Chicago (123), Miami (138), and Los Angeles (139).

Topping the list was Green Bay, Wisconsin, with a winning score of 6.9 thanks in part to high scores in the value index (8) and quality of life index (7.3). Cities that made the top 25 included Huntsville, Alabama (2); Charlotte, North Carolina (8); Madison, Wisconsin (11); Ann Arbor, Michigan (14); and Tampa, Florida (24).

To read more and see where else Columbus ranks in the report’s metrics, click here.

(Total Rank) Ohio City Overall Score Desirability Score Value Score Job Market Score Quality of Life Score Net Migration Score (50) Cincinnati 6.4 5.2 7.4 5.9 6.7 5.5 (62) Youngstown 6.3 5.1 8.4 4.6 6.7 5.7 (66) Ashland, KY/OH & Huntington, WV 6.3 4.9 8.2 5 6.6 5.2 (69) Columbus 6.3 5.2 7.1 6 6.6 5.6 (84) Toledo 6.2 5 7.6 5.3 6.5 5.3 (97) Cleveland 6.1 5.3 7.3 5 6.6 5.2 (141) Dayton 5.5 4.9 7.6 1.8 6.6 5.6 Data courtesy of U.S. News & World Report