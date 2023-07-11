COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials unveiled safety improvements on Tuesday made to a south Franklinton apartment complex, after at least 15 shooting this year.

Updates to Southpark Apartments come nearly a year after Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein filed a lawsuit against the complex owners, citing safety concerns. While the problem won’t be solved overnight, Klein said the improvements are good first step.

“It takes this investment now to start that race toward success,” Klein said.

Complex owners presented the new safety plan to Klein and the Columbus Division of Police on Monday, in addition to providing a tour of the grounds.

Southpark Preservation, the ownership group, has added keypad access on all doors, on site security at all times and license plate readers at key points to track cars coming in and out of the complex. The complex also now has 28 led light fixtures on the property along with 84 security cameras. Plus, the owners are giving Columbus police real time access to each security monitor.

“They will be able to see that in real time in their cruisers, on their cell phones, or the cruiser mountain cameras,” said Commander Eric Babcock with Columbus police. “So, we will be able to witness and watch crimes as they occur.”

Babcock said, since they started adding these improvements, officers have noticed more confidence among residents.

“When you come out here and clean up the trash and read these communities of the criminal element you have kids out here playing because they feel safer,” said Babcock. “The parents feel safe to let them come out here and play and that right there is the example that we can use.”

City leaders said physical improvements are step one. Now, it’s time for step two: engaging the community.

“How do we get people to invest in themselves and that we as a city continue to invest in them so that they can take ownership in pride in the place that they live,” Klein said.

Klein said they are also looking into ways to tweak leases to evict people faster if they commit a violent crime.

Southpark Preservation also plans to start a childcare program on the property, and to hold English lessons for residents.

“Ownership’s half-million-dollar investment in new lighting, landscaping, and security cameras and license plate readers with real-time remote access, provides a full suite of crime prevention tools for use by the Columbus Police Department, the city attorney, and property management,” said the group in a statement. “Southpark is grateful for the support of the city attorney throughout this implementation and continues to explore additional crime prevention measures that can be implemented with the assistance of the city of Columbus.”