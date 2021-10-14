COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A security guard at a north campus gas station was injured during a confrontation with a shoplifter.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:40 p.m., Sept. 11, a man entered a gas station in the 2600 block of N. High Street and attempted to shoplift.

Police say when a security guard confronted the shoplifter, he shoved her into a steel rack while attempting to flee,

The security guard suffered injuries to her back during the confrontation, and the suspect was able to run from the gas station.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to call a detective with the CPD Zone Investigations Unit at 614-645-4035.