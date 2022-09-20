COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The energy used to keep fresh everything from dairy to produce at Giant Eagle locations in central Ohio will soon come entirely from a new source.

The Pennsylvania-based grocery store chain Giant Eagle, Inc. announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Direct Energy Business, a subsidiary of NRG Energy, to provide wind energy to generate enough renewable electricity to power the company’s central Ohio Market District, Giant Eagle and GetGo locations.

“Giant Eagle is committed to building stronger and healthier communities in the areas we serve, and sustainability is a key pillar in that effort,” Vice President of Sustainability Justin Evans said.

The agreement will generate 60 million kilowatt hours of renewable energy annually, which is reportedly equal to offsetting carbon emissions of more than 7,500 homes’ annual electricity use, Giant Eagle said in a news release. Evans said that brings the grocery store chain more than halfway to achieving its “ambitious goal” of reaching 50% carbon neutrality by 2030 as it aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The wind energy partnership comes on the heels of Giant Eagle announcing its elimination of single-use plastic bags by Oct. 20. The grocery store said it also recently replaced four of its least energy-efficient diesel yard trucks with more environmentally-friendly electric yard trucks.

“We see renewable energy purchases as a critical component in our efforts and are actively working to procure additional resources for our other markets in the coming months,” Evans said.