COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person has died after a shooting at a bar in north Columbus earlier this month.

Police announced Tuesday that 33-year-old Mareo Bell died as a result of the shooting that happened March 11 at Podunk’s Bar in the 1600 block of E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the shooting.

According to police, Multiple guns were recovered at the scene and several businesses and vehicles were hit by gunfire. Police said more than 50 shots were fired.

Police have filed murder and felonious assault charges against Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with the shooting.

A warrant for Coffman’s arrest has been issued and police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts or on the shooting to call CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.