COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second of two suspects wanted for murder in a King-Lincoln Bronzeville shooting has been arrested after being located five hours south of Columbus.

Charles Calaway, who was named the second of two suspects in the murder of Javon Tucker in May, was found in Norton, Virginia, and arrested on Saturday. Calaway was identified as a suspect on May 17, five days after Tucker was killed near a Dollar Plus store on Mount Vernon Avenue. He remained at large for the next three weeks.

According to court documents, Robinson and Calaway were seen on video retrieving guns from Robinson’s vehicle and driving to the rear of the store, where they shot multiple times at Tucker and another man, who were leaving the store around 1:30 p.m.

They crossed the street into a parking lot of an apartment complex on Atcheson Street, where a security camera showed Robinson firing a handgun from each hand. Police found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds before being taken to Grant Medical Center.

Tucker was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m., while the second victim was grazed by a bullet and listed in stable condition.

Robinson was arrested on May 17, charged with murder and received a $2 million bond in Franklin County Municipal Court. He then pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas to two counts of murder, two counts of improperly handling of a firearm, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempting to display or brandish a firearm and displaying or brandishing a firearm.

Calaway, who currently faces a murder charge, has yet to have an arraignment hearing scheduled, according to a docket file with the Franklin County Municipal Court.