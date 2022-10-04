COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second of two men facing attempted murder charges for the fatal assault of a man outside a Short North bar is in custody.

Chrystian Foster, 32, was arrested Tuesday morning, according to court records. Foster is being held in Franklin County Correction Center I.

Foster and 28-year-old Dwayne Cummings face murder charges after they were caught on tape assaulting Gregory Coleman Jr. on Sept. 5 outside of Julep Bar on North High Street. The video was released by Columbus police in an attempt to locate the two. Coleman, 37, died 12 days after.

Cummings was arrested nearly two weeks ago, on Sept. 21, and his bond was set at $1 million in court the next day.

Foster is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.