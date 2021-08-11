Second suspect in custody, teen sought in fatal shooting of rapper

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police have a second suspect behind bars and the search is on for a teenager connected to the fatal shooting of a local rapper.

On May 20, investigators said Courtney Bruce, also know as Boog the Bandit, was gunned down by a group of armed men.

Police believe one of them was Kyson Murphy, who was already in custody when investigators determined he was a suspect.

On Wednesday, police said Jumada Williams is behind bars in connection with the shooting.

Officers are now looking for 17-year-old Sincere McIntyre.

All are charged with murder and aggravated robbery.