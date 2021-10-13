COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a second suspect and plan to charge him with murder in connection with a July 2 homicide.

Raheem J. Williams, 28, of Greenfield Dr., was arrested by Columbus SWAT on Wednesday.

Another suspect, 27-year old Brittany J. Weldon, was charged on Sept. 15 in relation to the same crime.

CPD says officers were called to the 600 block of Van Buren Drive just before 5:30 a.m. on July 2 on the report of a shooting.

They found 49-year old Eric Jackson lying outside in the grass and suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Jackson dead at the scene.

Investigators say they believe Jackson had an argument with the suspects that led to gunfire.