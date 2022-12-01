COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus.

Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested on three outstanding warrants in east Columbus Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. He faces three counts of felonious assault for his alleged role in the October shooting.

Tyyaun Sullivan.

At about 3:50 a.m. on Oct. 30, three men were driving near the gas station on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue when gunfire from the parking lot struck the vehicle. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was hit and died later that day.

On Nov. 10, 18-year-old Keimariyon Ross turned himself in after being charged with murder in connection to Sobnosky’s death.

CPD’s commander of the major crimes bureau Mark Denner stated in early November that Sobnosky, a Youngstown native, was visiting Columbus from out of town with the other men. Denner said Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School and a member of the dean’s list at Youngstown State University.

Police found 20 shell casings at the scene, where multiple people were reportedly firing guns. CPD listed up to 12 persons of interest during the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Sullivan’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday.