COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Columbus imam last winter has been arrested.

Isaiah Brown-Miller, 23, was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in the shooting death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam on or about Dec. 22, 2021.

Brown-Miller is being held at Franklin County Jail following an arraignment Wednesday on one murder charge and two charges of probation violation.

A second man, John Wooden Jr., was arrested and indicted in March. Wooden is facing more than 11 charges, including kidnapping, felonious assault, and murder in connection with Adam’s death. He is being held in Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond.

Adam was originally reported missing on Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues on Dec. 24. The Franklin County Coroner’s Officer ruled Adam had been shot several times, ruling the death a homicide.

Police said it appears Wooden and Adam were involved in a business transaction prior to the shooting.

Brown-Miller is being held on a $1 million bond and his next court date is scheduled for June 24. Wooden is scheduled to be in court on June 22.