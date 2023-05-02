A previous report on the victim of the shooting, Deijon Bedgood, can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second man accused of a fatal shooting on North High Street near Ohio State University’s campus has been arrested by Columbus police.

Police said that 25-year-old Shemar Franklin, who was named by police in April as a possible suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Deijon Bedgood, turned himself in to police on Monday. Franklin County Municipal Court records showed Franklin had charges of murder and felonious assault filed against him.

Franklin is the second suspect to be arrested in this case, with 26-year-old Raymond Ladd being the first. Ladd was also charged with murder. Police also are searching for a third person of interest in the shooting, and they asked anyone with information to call 614-774-7810.

On Apr. 21, Columbus police responded to reports of shots fired around 2:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North High Street, between 12th and 13th Avenues, across the street from the Ohio State student union building. Two people — both men — were taken to Wexner Medical Center, according to police.

One of those shooting victims, Bedgood, died just after 3 a.m., after being transported in critical condition. The second victim, 27, was last reported as being in stable condition.