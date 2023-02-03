COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A second suspect was arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting at a Columbus night club which resulted in one death and four others injured.

Jermaine Westbrook was arrested on Thursday and charged with four counts of felonious assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation that turned fatal outside of Bucks Platinum Gentlemen’s Club on Johnstown Road near the intersection of Stelzer Road.

On Jan. 1 at around 2:30 a.m., Westbrook was reportedly involved in a fight with Charles Westbrook, Charles Foster and four other people. Westbrook died from a gunshot wound at the nightclub.

Days later Foster was arrested and charged with murder, along with four counts of felonious assault. Jermaine Westbrook is also being charged with four counts of felonious assault for reportedly shooting into a crowd at the club. In the written affidavit, the complaint reads that he caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to one of the other victims who survived.

The other four people involved were all hit with stray bullets and recovered from their injuries. Jermaine Westbrook was identified by cell phone video and surveillance video recorded at the scene.