COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a second suspect in a 2020 homicide has been arrested.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Wesley Terrance Whitehead Sr., was arrested Wednesday by SWAT officers.

Deone Anthony Logan II

Police say on Aug. 10, 2020 there was an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot of the 6100 block of Channingway Blvd. Demonte M. Rayford, 20, was injured in the shooting and later died at the hospital. A second victim was treated and released.

Another suspect in the shooting, Deone Anthony Logan II, was arrested about a week after the shooting in Akron.

Both suspects are facing murder charges.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.