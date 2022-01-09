COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has acquitted a certified nurse practitioner of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the 2017 death of a man at a Columbus nursing home, the second acquittal since the indictment of seven workers at the facility.

A Franklin County judge acquitted 55-year-old Kimberly Potter of Delaware of all charges Wednesday.

A defense attorney called it “an ill-conceived prosecution from the very beginning.”

A jury in October acquitted a nursing home employee, Jessica Caldwell, in the March 2017 death at Whetstone Gardens and Care Center.

The indictments alleged failure to treat serious wounds and falsification and forged signatures about treatment in a second case.

Along with Caldwell and Potter, Sandra Blazer was charged in February 2019 with gross patient neglect and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of James Chandler.

Chandler died in March of 2017 from septic shock. A wrongful death lawsuit filed by Chandler’s family claims Chandler developed a massive bedsore as a result of patient neglect. The lawsuit alleges the result of the bedsore was sepsis and ultimately death.

According to online court records, the case against Blazer remains open.

Four other nurses were charged with forgery in connection with the records of a second patient. One still has an open case with the courts, while three others have had their cases resolved, according to court records.