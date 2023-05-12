COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A teenager was shot at Independence Park early Friday morning, making it the second person shot in the same area in less than 12 hours.

Columbus police said that at 2:13 a.m. officers were called to the 3000 block of Dewbourne Drive in Independence Village, near Reynoldsburg. There they discovered an 18-year-old male lying on the front porch of a residence with a gunshot wound to the right side of his abdomen.

The victim told police he was approached by several unidentified males before one of them shot him reportedly for no reason.

It is the second shooting in approximately 11 hours at Independence Park, where police are also investigating the shooting of a 20-year-old man Thursday afternoon. The park was empty by the time officers arrived at 3:09 p.m., but multiple shell casings were discovered at the entrance.

About 20 minutes later officers were notified that the 20-year-old victim transported himself to a local emergency room with two gunshot wounds to his upper left shoulder. He was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The teen shot Friday morning did not provide any description of a suspect or any additional information. He is in stable condition at an area hospital after undergoing surgery for his injury.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit, Detective McCotter at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).