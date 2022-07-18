COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial against the second Columbus police officer facing charges stemming from protests downtown in the spring of 2020 started Monday.

Officer Traci Shaw is charged with assault, interfering with civil rights, and dereliction of duty.

The charges stem from a May 30, 2020, incident in which prosecutors claim Shaw pepper sprayed four protesters.

Shaw has waived her right to a jury trial, meaning the judge will render the verdict in the case.

Her trial comes after a judge acquitted Sgt. Holly Kanode last week for charges also related to the protests.

One other officer is facing charges: Phillip Walls is scheduled to go to trial next month.