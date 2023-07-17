COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The first of two crashes on a Polaris Mall road within minutes of each other turned fatal after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision Sunday evening.

Columbus police said that just after 5 p.m. a 2001 silver Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on Gemini Place, west of Lyra Drive, when a grey Lexus IS 250 was attempting to turn left out of the Hobby Lobby shopping center lot. The Lexus and Honda collided, and Ryan Dust was ejected from his motorcycle.

Columbus Fire Department medics took Dust to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m. CPD did not report any injuries for the driver of the Lexus.

This crash occurred approximately three minutes prior to a second crash at the same intersection of Gemini Place and Lyra Drive, where a Columbus police officer and one other person were injured.