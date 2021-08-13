Second man charged with murder in death of Tearicka Cradle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A second man has been charged with murder in the death of Columbus city employee Tearicka L. Cradle.

Court records show that Ivan Netter has been arrested and is set to appear Saturday at 9 a.m. for his arraignment.

Earlier this month, Lonnie Ray Davis appeared in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on murder charges for Cradle’s death. His bond was set at $500,000. His next appearance is August 16.

Both men are suspected of shooting and killing Cradle in a northeast Columbus home on July 18.

According to a city spokesperson, Cradle worked for the city for nearly nine years, most recently in the Department of Building and Zoning Services.

