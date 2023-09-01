For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The second of two murder suspects wanted in the death of a 19-year-old at a north Columbus Dairy Queen was arrested Thursday.

One day after 18-year-old Mehki Lewis was arrested, Kiyaire Blow, 19, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Nathaniel Joe-Summerall on Aug. 26.

The shooting occurred at a Dairy Queen on the 1500 block Schrock Road, where police said Joe-Summerall, along with a second shooting victim and others, gathered in the store parking lot Saturday afternoon in an apparent “planned meeting.” During the meeting, a fight broke out that led to the shooting.

Joe-Summerall, 19, was pronounced dead at about 2:30 p.m. The second shooting victim was reportedly dropped off at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Through the investigation CPD determined the second victim was in fact Blow, who has since also been charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Friday morning.

Mehki Lewis (NBC4)

Lewis was arrested on Tuesday after officers identified the suspect’s vehicle and officers conducted a traffic stop. Lewis agreed to go to Columbus police headquarters for an interview, where he confessed to his involvement in the homicide, court records stated.

Lewis appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Wednesday and was issued a $3 million bond by Judge Jim O’Grady.