COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer.

The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday.

“He dedicated 33 years to the residents of Columbus and for that we will be forever grateful. Our hearts are heavy today with this loss of a great man,” a spokesperson for CFD said.

NBC4 previously followed Wortman’s story in 2018, when he had gone through his first battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Wortman had recently married his wife, Stacie, two years earlier, and the couple talked extensively about how caring she was for him during his battle.

“I didn’t want to be someone accepting help from somebody. … Firefighters don’t like being victims” Doug told NBC4 in 2018. “I didn’t care about me but I cared about her. I cared about my children.”

The nurse in Stacie kicked in through their battle together.

“I went from being, feeling the way I was, to ‘okay, let’s do this,’” Stacie said.

Wortman stayed at CFD in the years after his first fight with cancer. He told NBC4 that while there, he focused on research for cancer prevention for firefighters, because they can be exposed to toxic, cancer-causing chemicals in burning structures.