COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A survey started Monday for students, families, staff and residents in the Columbus City Schools district to offer their thoughts as the district looks for a new superintendent.

The district is asking people who take the survey to pick the most important characteristics of a superintendent. Their answers will be shared publicly at the end of April, and Columbus City Schools said the Board of Education would use the results in its decision-making to pick final candidates for the job.

The survey is available for anyone to take at the school district’s dedicated website for its superintendent search. The application window for anyone interested in applying for superintendent opened simultaneously with the survey, and both close on the same day, April 21.

Dr. Angela Chapman has been serving as interim superintendent since January. Dr. Talisa Dixon announced in December she was retiring. The company Ray and Associates has been helping in the search for a superintendent, and all applications for the position will go to the firm.