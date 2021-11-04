COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A scooter problem in the downtown area is pushing some people to their limit.

Viewer Brandon says he’s noticed a lot of the wheelchair accessible ramps in the downtown area are often getting blocked by rental scooters.

To make matters worse, if the ramp isn’t blocked, a lot of times the sidewalks will be.

Brendon says it’s difficult for those in a wheelchair to maneuver around the scooters, and it’s not always easy to move them.

A spokesperson for the city of Columbus says anyone who sees a scooter blocking a ramp or sidewalk should contact the vendor directly, so they can quickly fix the issue.

The vendors’ numbers are:

You can also report blockages to 311 so the city can follow up with the vendor to ensure scooters are being moved.