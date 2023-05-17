COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people have been taken to the hospital after a crash on a highway in east Columbus involving school buses Wednesday morning.

According to a police dispatcher, multiple school buses were involved in a crash on Interstate 670 west at Leonard Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. At least five people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and are in stable condition, per police dispatch.

Interstate 670 westbound near the Leonard Road exit is slowed after a crash involving a school bus. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Interstate 670 westbound near the Leonard Road exit is slowed after a crash involving a school bus. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

Interstate 670 westbound near the Leonard Road exit is slowed after a crash involving a school bus. (NBC4 Photo/David Rees)

Interstate 670 westbound near the Leonard Road exit is slowed after a crash involving a school bus. (NBC4 Photo/David Rees)

An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera showed four buses stopped at the shoulder. The camera did not show which buses were visibly damaged or involved in the crash. The leftmost lane on I-670 West is closed down by law enforcement as they clear the scene.

No further information is known at this time. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.