COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A school bus carrying at least 10 children was involved in a Friday afternoon crash in South Linden.

According to 911 dispatchers, a crash was reported at 3:53 p.m. at the intersection of Clinton Street and Hamilton Avenue. Dispatchers originally said four people were injured, but officers at the scene confirmed that three people sustained injuries.

At least one vehicle, a black pick-up truck, was involved in the crash, and the truck appears to have been hit on the driver’s side. Both the bus and truck are in a front yard at the intersection.

Emergency crews took one victim in critical condition to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and one victim in critical condition to Grant Medical Center. A child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

It’s not clear what school district the bus is from, but NBC4 has confirmed it’s not a Columbus City Schools bus, as the district is on spring break. The side of the bus reads “USA Transportation.”

Responding crews have not shared details on the cause of the crash.