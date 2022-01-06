COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A German Village restaurant is closing for about a week.

Schmidt’s announced Thursday it is closing its restaurant because of key members of its team and their families contracting COVID-19.

“We have made the decision to close in order to give everyone a week-long break to get healthy,” a news release said.

The Schmidt name as a Columbus meat packing company dates to the 1880s, with the restaurant in German Village opening in 1967.

The company’s food trucks will remain in operation, with one parked in front of the restaurant as long as it is closed, weather permitting. And the online shop will remain open.

The restaurant tentatively plans to reopen Friday, Jan. 14