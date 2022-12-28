COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A historic Columbus restaurant has opened a new location, aiming to serve the city’s hockey fans.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus, established nearly 140 years ago, opened a new location inside Nationwide Arena earlier this month in a partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The new location is located on the southwest side of the arena near section 116 and will serve popular Schmidt’s favorites like the Bahama Mamas, Fat Daddies, bratwursts, garlic knockwursts, and frankfurters.

First opening in German Village in 1886, Schmidt’s also has a location at Lower.com Field and sets up food trucks outside Buckeyes home games