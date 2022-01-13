COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– A Columbus staple, Schmidt’s Restaurant Und Sausage Haus, will re-open its doors in German Village Friday after closing for a week while staff members and their families recovered from COVID-19.

“It was a hard decision, but it wasn’t a hard decision. We thought the physical health and the mental health was number one priority for all our team members, and that means everyone, even the family,” explained Schmidt’s Brand Ambassador Matt Schmidt. “So a nice little paid vacation was just what the doctor ordered.”

To celebrate the re-opening, Schmidt’s will give away 136 (the number of years they have been in business) free cream puffs to the first guests in line at 11 a.m.

The Schmidt name as a Columbus meatpacking company dates to the 1880s, with the restaurant in German Village opening in 1967.

During those 136 years, the company has been through two pandemics, two world wars, the Great Depression, a major fire, and the Blizzard of 1977.

“It’s not just getting through things but learning from them and growing and figuring out what to do the next time,” he added.

