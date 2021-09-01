Schmidt’s, Anthony Thomas Chocolates teaming up to offer special September cream puff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two of Ohio’s most famous eateries are teaming up to offer a special treat this month.  

Schmidt’s and Anthony Thomas Chocolates announced they have collaborated for the month of September to offer customers an Anthony Thomas Chocolate Toffee Cream Puff. 

The companies say the idea came to fruition when Matt Schmidt with Schmidt’s approached Nick Trifelos with Anthony Thomas to discuss a team-up, and after several test runs, the new cream puff creation was made.  

The Anthony Thomas Chocolate Toffee Cream Puff will be available at Schmidt’s Restaurant at 240 E. Kossuth and at the Schmidt’s Sausage Trucks around central Ohio throughout September. 

