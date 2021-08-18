SCHEDULE: 2021 ‘Classic for Columbus’ offers more than a dozen events

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is the proud media sponsor of the 2021 Classic for Columbus, a four-day celebration of educational, existential, cultural and entertainment events that complement a rivalry football game showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The gridiron battle football game between Central State University and Kentucky State University will be played Saturday, August 28 at the Ohio Stadium, located on The Ohio State University

Check out the list of events below, follow the links for more information.

MONDAY

Unity Gathering, August 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

AGES: All

LOCATION: North Rotunda in front of Ohio Stadium

Non-denominational prayer event bringing together people of all faiths and races together for an evening of prayer and asking God’s blessings and mercy for the upcoming HBCU Classic.

Free

WEDNESDAY

Pre-Game Parley presented by Pepsi, August 25 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Camelot Cellars Winery, 901 Oak St, Columbus

AGES: 25 and older

Parking options/ instructions: Street parking / nearby lots

Time to get back to networking. Join us as we get ready for the Big Game while mingling and networking with professionals. Come out and represent your HBCU, University and/or Organization. Learn, converse, build friendships and expand your connections in a relaxed atmosphere.

Free

THURSDAY

Golf Outing presented by Pepsi, August 26 @ 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Champion Golf Course, 3900 Westerville Road, Columbus

AGES: 18 and older

Golf with OSU Buckeyes football alumni and sports personalities to provide scholarships and feed the hungry.

Scramble format registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start sharply at 8:30 p.m. There will be prizes, awards, food, and more. We hope that you can join us for this event.

$50 – $475

Summer Passion presented by Pepsi, August 26 @ 8:00 pm – August 27 @ 2:00 am

The Forum, 144 N. Wall St, Columbus

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-passion-presented-by-1911-foundation-tickets-163945504417

AGES: 25 and older

Parking: Valet parking available for $5 at attendee’s own expense

Cost: General Admission – $20 or $35 at the door | VIP Level – $40 or $55 at the door

Can’t wait until Friday? You won’t have to. The weekend begins early at the Classic For Columbus. Jam to the hits of yesterday and today. Join the crowd as we kick off the hottest event of the summer.

$20 – $55

FRIDAY

Classic Friday presented by Pepsi, August 27 @ 8:00 pm – 1:00 am

AGES: 21 and older

There’s no fun like network fun. Meet old friends and make new ones. Test your business and social networking skills when young professionals and the young at heart mingle in an exclusive setting. Music and food provided. Dress to impress and join the shakers and movers.

Late Registration presented by Pepsi, August 27 @ 9:00 pm – 1:00 am

Via Vecchia Winery, 2108 S. High Street, Columbus

TICKETS: https://lateregistrationcfc.eventbrite.com/

This party is one you don’t want to miss with some of the best DJs Ohio has to offer and a very unique venue.

SATURDAY

Classic Pregame FANGATE!, August 28 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

AGES: All

Across from the main gate to Ohio Stadium.

Join us before the game for the official tailgate celebration! Food trucks, vendors, music, and more!

Free

PFPMA (NFL Moms/Philly Weeden) Charg’d Up Fitness, August 28 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC), 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave, Columbus

ROOM: Main Gym

AGES: 18 and older

Charg’d Up is a great way to kick off the morning and HBCU Classic for Columbus game day! Known for transforming bodies and as Dr. Miami of Cleveland, former NFL Baltimore Ravens, and Arena football player Philipe “Philly” Weeden is going to lead us in his growing popular, upbeat, and uniquely energetic cardio workout. This community-wide exercise activation is presented in conjunction with PFPMA (NFL moms) and HBC Classic for Columbus. Charg’d Up is fun and appropriate for all fitness levels.

Free

Battelle HBCU College, Career, and Community Fair, August 28 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

French Field House, 460 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

FREE REGISTRATION: https://classicforcolumbus.com/3cfair

AGES: Everything you need to know about financial aid, admissions, and college life.

Looking to begin your career or change careers? Talk to college admissions advisors and job recruiters all in the same space.

Free

PFPMA (NFL Moms) – Next Level Up Panel Discussion, August 28 @ 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC), 337 Annie and John Glenn Ave, Columbus

AGES: ALL

PFPMA (NFL Moms) along with current and former NFL players share their journey and experiences about the road to and through college and professional sports. Their personal stories, insight, and guidance will help student-athletes and parents build a strong foundation for success at the next level up and beyond. Get questions answered firsthand and learn not only how to prepare and win in college and professional sports but how to win at the game of life.

Free

Drumline, August 28 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

French Field House, 460 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

AGES: ALL

Drum sections from Kentucky State University and Central State University go head-to-head in a rhythmic, move and groove to the beat competition.

Free

Skills & Drills, August 28 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Lincoln Tower Park (Turf Field), 1790 Cannon Drive, Columbus

LOCATION DETAILS: Located south of Ohio Stadium and between RPAC and Lincoln Tower

AGES: 10 to 15

College athletes and coaches lead youth through a series of physical skill and drill activities and provide lectures about the responsibility of being a student-athlete.

Free

Financial Literacy and Wealth Building, August 28 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

AGES: 18 and older

Insights for financial literacy and wealth presented in an energizing edutainment. Huntington Club in Ohio Stadium

Free

AEP High School Battle of the Bands, August 28 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm

Lincoln Tower Park (Turf Field), 1790 Cannon Drive, Columbus

AGES: ALL

Marching bands from Columbus City schools strut their stuff and display their extraordinary musical talents in a high-energy showcase.

Free

Classic For Columbus HBCU Football Game, August 28 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus

AGES: All

Kentucky State University vs. Central State University HBCU rivalry football game with a historic Battle of the Bands!

$15 – $45

Official Afterparty presented by Pepsi, August 28 @ 8:00 pm – 1:00 am

AGES: 21 and older

End your week at an unforgettable lifestyle experience. Dance to the hits of yesterday and today or relax and enjoy great conversation with friends from back in the day.

SUNDAY

Soul Wars— The Cookout Edition presented by Pepsi, August 29 @ 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm