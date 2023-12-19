COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For some fighting a tough battle at Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center, the holidays came a little early this year.

Santa’s volunteers went all around the hospital Tuesday, spreading joy to people who will be celebrating inside the center.

This special tradition is back for the first time since before the pandemic. Cancer warriors received presents and a message of support and perseverance.

“I’m just hoping to see them smile, that’s where the payoff is,” one of Santa’s helpers said.

Santa’s volunteers went up and down the halls at the cancer center delivering gifts and a holiday feeling for those spending these weeks away from family.

“I’m not going to be able to have Christmas with my grandbabies, which they just brighten me up when I see them, so I’m not going be able to do that, or my children,” patient Linda Yost said. “But I’m going to get through it. We’re going to fight this battle. We’re going to win.”

This is Yost’s second time fighting off cancer and she’s sharing words of strength.

“Don’t give up,” she said. “Don’t give up, ever give up. You just got to keep fighting the battle, fighting the war and you’ll get through it.”

For one of Santa’s volunteers, the fight hits close to home.

“People who are cancer survivors need support, and I’m a cancer survivor, so I understand that having a bunch of people around can be really helpful,” the man said.

Now this helper is trying to bring some cheer to others.

“It’s just the greatest reward possible to see someone smile when I walk in,” he said.