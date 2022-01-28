COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police say the same suspect stole two tip jars from businesses in December.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:47 p.m., Dec. 6, a man, who entered a business in the 1900 block of N. 4th Street, is seen on video grabbing the tip jar and running from the area.

Police say the suspect is the same man who stole a tip jar from a business on S. High Street, Dec. 13.

Anyone with information may contact Det. Zachary Rosen at 614-645-1435 or zrosen@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477. You may remain anonymous.