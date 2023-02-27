COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Major safety improvements are coming to the Olentangy Trail near West North Broadway and State Route 315.

This comes after an influx of complaints and concerns from pedestrians who travel through that walkway. It’s why Columbus Recreation and Parks department is working on a project to create a more clear pathway through the West North Broadway intersection, near the on and off ramps off SR 315.

The department says this section of the trail sees more than 386,000 people every year. In order to improve safety, they plan to put up “No Turn On” red signals when people cross, along with a concrete median over 10 feet wide so pedestrians have more space, and place new signage and lights to enhance visibility along the intersection.

“It’s a simple treatment, and it’s been shown to really, really enhance the safety because motorists see the trail user better, and you know there’s that increased safety of a moment,” said Brad Westall, planning manager for Columbus Recreation and Parks.

The new improvements are set to begin construction in February of next year, with 80% of the project being funded by a federal bikeway grant, and the rest covered through city funds.