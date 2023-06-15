COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for at least two suspects believed to have stolen money out of an ATM machine in Clintonville.

According to officers at the scene, a safe out of the drive-thru ATM was taken at the Smart Federal Credit Union on the 3400 block of North High Street, across the street from the Kroger parking lot. The theft occurred overnight Thursday between 3:30 and 4:00 a.m.

Police said the suspects used a U-Haul truck and a chain to pull the safe free from the machine, left the U-Haul behind, and fled the scene in another vehicle with an undetermined amount of money.

At this time police do not have a description of the other vehicle involved or have reported what other contents, if any, were inside the U-Haul. They believe at least two suspects were involved.