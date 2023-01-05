COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deli shop known for its Berkshire pork production is hanging up its butcher knife in downtown Columbus.

Saddleberk, a one-stop butcher shop whose locally owned farm sits just outside of Urbana, Ohio, ceased its operations in North Market Downtown in December, just six months after joining the market’s merchants on Spruce Street, according to North Market CEO Rick Harrison Wolfe. Saddleberk’s owners opted instead to focus on their Dublin location at North Market Bridge Park.

Whether it was a roast beef sandwich, New York sausage sub, or one of Saddleberk’s signature milkshakes, Wolfe described the butcher shop as “the most elevated butcher, produce, provisions and chef-driven prepared foods combo concept central Ohio has ever seen!”

North Market plans to have a replacement butcher up and running in the first quarter of 2023, according to the CEO. A prepared food component will be part of the replacement vendor’s model, though a new merchant has yet to be announced.

“The fresh grocery category continues to be a priority and a huge part of North Market’s mission, yet proves challenging in today’s business climate,” Wolfe said in a statement.

Complete with a deli counter, restaurant, and fresh produce, Saddleberk currently occupies the largest merchant space in North Market Bridge Park’s building. It opened its first retail shop in the Dublin location on Longshore Street in May 2021, North Market said.

The company’s pork and other products are carried in Kroger grocery stores across the state, along with Heinen’s and other specialty stores, according to North Market.

Saddleberk in North Market Bridge Park remains open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.