Ryan Day makes surprise visit to Clinton Elementary to promote mental health for kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University’s head football coach Ryan Day surprised students at Columbus City Schools’ Clinton Elementary on Friday.

Day and his wife, Christina, made the visit as part of the On Our Sleeves One Million Classrooms Project.

On Our Sleeves is a national child mental health movement promoted locally by Nationwide Children’s Hospital.







The program’s goal is to provide mental health and mindfulness resources to one million elementary and middle school classrooms across the country. According to a release, one in five children are living with a significant mental illness, and half of all lifetime mental health issues start by age 14.

Big Lots provided a $1,000 gift card to go toward students’ mental health.

“Our students are very in tune with their school and others, and this donation will allow us to support classroom teachers at all grade levels to support, teach and promote mental health activities in their classrooms and school-wide,” said Principal Patricia Price.