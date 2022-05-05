COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After two years, the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure will returns to in-person as they celebrate 30 years of breast cancer support and awareness.

For three decades, the Race for the Cure has been a place for community members to share stories, laughter, and even tears to help raise money for those battling breast cancer.

For thousands, it’s a chance to not only celebrate the survivors and remember those they’ve lost.

“I had two little boys at that time. That was probably the scariest thing, was thinking: I won’t be around to see my boys grow up,” admits Kelly Sherman, a local breast cancer survivor.

It was eight years ago to the month — shortly after her 41st birthday — that Sherman received her diagnosis.

“I just happened to find it myself actually. I was standing at a baseball game and had my hands crossed and thought something’s not right,” Sherman recollects. “And I just knew. I just knew.”

Among the fear and uncertainty, it was at the Race for the Cure that Sherman found hope.

“I went when I was sick…and there were a bunch of people in the same position I was, but then you also got to see the people who had survived,” recalls Sherman. “They didn’t look sick, they had their hair, they looked more like their normal selves, and it gave me hope.”

For Sherman, and many like her, it’s the shared stories that give them strength.

“It is a special community, and it brings people together to share their stories and to not feel isolated in their experience,” says Race Director Alyssa Patrella. “They know there are other women, and survivors, and patients who have gone through or are going through the same things.”

While virtual events are still an option in 2022, the Komen Columbus Race for the Cure celebrates its 30th Anniversary with a return to in-person racing with a new route, but the same mission.

“Globally, Susan G. Komen has invested over a billion dollars into research and patient care services,” Patrella emphasizes. “Columbus should be really proud that we’ve been 30 million of that — over 30 million of that work — that has brought us so far along in this fight to end breast cancer.”

Statistics show nearly 10,000 Ohioans will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and more than 1,500 are at risk of losing their life.

“When we really look at where we live and what we call home. It’s really important for us to continue our work in helping those in our communities,” Patrella reminds.

And for all those that have been diagnosed, or will be diagnosed, survivors like Sherman have a message of support.

“Don’t give up. Don’t give up,” pleads Sherman. “It’s still scary to hear now, but now you know so many people that have survived and will make it. And will be able to tell their story.”

The race will take place on Saturday, May 16.

Registration opens at 6:30 a.m., with the race kicking off at 8:30 a.m.