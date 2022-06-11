COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dozens gathered Saturday in Columbus for the 12th annual Fight for Air Climb at Lower.com Field.

Runners and walkers all gather to honor those lost to lung disease and stand with those battling chronic illness. The event also featured the “Power Hour Challenge,” which allowed participants to climb the stadium stairs as many times as possible in one hour. The Columbus Climb has a fundraising goal of $118,000.

Here in Ohio, the American Lung Association says 1.8 million people are living with chronic lung disease. We spoke with runners who were there to remember those taken too soon.

“My mom was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, so she was kind of our inspiration for climbing,” said Carley Auddino.

Last year, NBC4 spoke to Carley and her mother, Taura as Carley was getting married so her mother could take part. This year, after her mother’s passing, nearly 40 people showed up in matching shirts to remember her.

The Auddino’s want everyone to remember, lung disease isn’t just for smokers. Anyone can have these issues. The family have also raised more than $13,000 for research and treatment.

Event organizer, Brittany Sinzinger echoed that message. “We want to bring awareness and education to that.” said Sinzinger. “We bring people out to climb the stairs to show them what its like for those who do have lung disease.”

For more information about the American Lung Association call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit their website.