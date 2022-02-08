COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $50 million recycling campus is coming to Columbus.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling is scheduled to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at its East Fifth Avenue location in Columbus.

According to the company, the new campus will be the fifth largest and most technologically advanced recycling facility in North America.

“Rumpke’s commitment also creates new high-tech jobs,” a statement from Rumpke said. “The new campus also will feature a unique research and development initiative and educational opportunities making Rumpke, Columbus and Ohio national leaders in the green economy.”

Rumpke Waste and Recycling Area President Andrew Rumpke will be joined by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, and other state and city leaders during the announcement.

The new recycling center is just the latest investment being made by companies in central Ohio. In addition to the new Intel manufacturing plant set for New Albany, hydrogen-electric tech and transportation company Hyperion will move its global headquarters to west Columbus in 2023.