COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rumpke Waste and Recycling broke ground Thursday morning on a new $50 million recycling campus in east Columbus.

The company boasts the new center at 1190 Joyce Ave. as the fifth largest and most technologically advanced recycling facility in North America. The recycling campus will be built on 25 acres of land and is expected to open in 2024.

A rendering of the new $50 million recycling campus coming to Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Rumpke Waste and Recycling)

Rumpke Columbus President Andrew Rumpke was joined by Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin and other county leaders for a groundbreaking at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The company announced the new location in February of 2022 which will include a research and development initiative, high-tech recycling jobs and educational opportunities, the company said. The new campus will process 50 tons of recyclable material per hour, up from 30 tons at its current facility.

Elford, Inc. was named the construction company in charge of building the facility in May of 2022, joining architect Moody Nolan, another Columbus-based firm. In addition, Machinex Technologies has been hired to develop the facility’s technology. Among Elford’s central Ohio projects are the Linden Community Center, White Castle Headquarters and the Franklin County Forensics Center.

The new recycling center is just the latest investment being made by companies in central Ohio. In addition to the new Intel manufacturing plant set for New Albany, hydrogen-electric tech and transportation company Hyperion will move its global headquarters to west Columbus in 2023.