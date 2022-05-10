COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Rumpke Waste and Recycling has announced the hiring of a Columbus-based company to help with the construction of the company’s $50 million recycling facility.

Elford, Inc. has been named the construction company in charge of building the facility, joining architect Moody Nolan, another Columbus-based part of the project, Rumpke announced Tuesday.

In addition, Machinex TECHNOLOGIES has been hired to develop the facility’s technology.

Among Elford’s central Ohio projects are the Linden Community Center, White Castle Headquarters, and the Franklin County Forensics Center.

“After learning the project scope, we quickly connected with Rumpke’s vision and values,” said Elford Inc. President Mike Fitzpatrick. “Rumpke’s commitment to the community resonates with our mission, and we look forward to being part of a cutting-edge, technology-driven recycling facility that further promotes sustainability while supporting local neighborhoods.”

The new recycling center, to be built on Joyce Avenue, will be the fifth-largest and most technologically advanced recycling facility in North America, Rumpke said. The facility is expected to open in the spring of 2024.