COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Ohio Supreme Court-ordered deadline for the state’s Redistricting Commission to submit a fourth version of legislative maps is Monday.

Wednesday night, the commission met with two mapmakers brought in to work on that set of maps, hopefully putting the process to rest after more than seven months.

The independent mapmakers hired by the commission will work out of the Ohio Statehouse and are expected to start that work Thursday.

University of Florida political science professor Dr. Michael McDonald and President of the National Demographics Corporation Dr. Douglas Johnson will be drawing the next set of maps which will determine who will represent Ohioans in the state Senate and House of Representatives.

Wednesday was their first commission meeting.

During that meeting, Republicans and Democrats brought their own proposals for rules the mapmakers will follow.

Eventually, the commission approved 24 rules, ranging from the computers and software that will be used to where they can work, how the public can watch the process, the role mediators will play, and who they can and can’t talk to about the work.

“We want them to start working as soon as possible, and so it’s kind of up to them, but they understand their time is very limited,” said Ohio Speaker of the House Bob Cupp. “I think they’re willing to go to work and so we’ll see something tomorrow at 7. We’re expecting something, something tomorrow at 7.”

The commission’s next scheduled meeting is Thursday at 7 p.m.

“We’re hoping to have progress tomorrow,” said Ohio Sen. Vernon Sykes. “By tomorrow, some progress report. Probably not anything near a full map, but we’ve been told and have reason to expect that they will meet the timetable that we have before us.”

The mapmakers’ work will be livestreamed and there will also be a room at the Statehouse where the public can watch the work.